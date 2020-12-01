175 Kashmiri Pandits vote in Jammu, 21 in Udhampur

As many as 175 Kashmiri Pandits Tuesday voted votes in Jammu district for the 24 District Development Council (DDC) constituencies of Kashmir valley and 21 voted in Udhampur district in the phase-II of the polls.

In Jammu, 24 polling stations were established in Government College for Women in Gandhi Nagar while not a single vote was polled in 12 polling stations in the district.

ARO Anshuman Singh told Greater Kashmir that a total of 175 votes were cast in Gandhi Nagar’s 24 polling stations.

Singh said: “Forty one votes were polled for Shangus (Anantnag), 37 casted at Shadimarg (Pulwama), 22 Khanmoh-III (Srinagar), 16 Kunzer (Baramulla), 15 Pombay (Kulgam), 13 Kangan -C (Ganderbal), 11 Khanjullar (Shopian), 10 Manzgam (Kulgam), five Tral (Pulwama), four Ramhal (Kupwara), and one for Khag (Budgam).”

In Udhampur, 25 polling stations were established at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in the town where 21 votes were cast by the displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Sharing details, an official said: “Of the total 21 votes, six were cast for Shangus in Anantnag district, 5 for Pombay in Kulgam district and 10 for Kanjiullar (Shopian) from the Udhampur’s polling stations.”

Interestingly, of the total 49 (polling stations) in Jammu as well as in Udhampur districts, there was no polling in 35 polling stations – 13 in Jammu and 22 in Udhampur districts even as the authorities had arranged transport to ferry the Kashmiri Pandit voters to polling stations.

In Udhampur, polling took place in three polling stations, and no vote was polled in 22 others polling stations.

“We had no information about the contesting candidates in the constituencies. The polling stations should have been established somewhere close to the migrant colonies,” said a Kashmiri Pandit voter.

In Phase-I DDC polls, 32 votes of the Kashmiri Pandits were polled in Gandhi Nagar’s polling stations and four in Udhampur district, a total of 36 votes in both the districts.