175th Services Selection Board meeting held

The 175th Meeting of the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB) was today held here under the Chairmanship of Board Chairman, Khalid Jahangir to deliberate on certain withheld recommendations and approval of selection lists.

During the meeting various agenda items which included release of withheld recommendations of District Cadre, Divisional Cadre Jammu, Divisional Cadre Kashmir, State Cadre and PM Package (Migrants) and for which deficiencies were completed by the candidates were taken up for consideration.

In addition, the meeting also deliberated upon the cases of overlapping or dual degrees. After threadbare deliberations and discussion, the Board decided to release recommendations in favour of 36 candidates. It was also decided to re-examine / defer 13 cases, while candidature of 15 candidates was rejected due to non possession of the requisite qualification / eligibility.

The Board also approved a few selection lists which include that of the post of Senior Laboratory Technician, Divisional Cadre, Jammu. Further, 06 court cases were also discussed in the meeting following which appropriate decisions were taken for their proper disposal.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Shafiq Chak, Pritam Lal Atri , Members of the Board; Musheer Ahmad Mirza Controller of Examination and Sachin Jamwal, Secretary of the Board at Central Office Jammu. Nazir Ahmad Khawaja, Ashiq Hussain Lily and Prof. Tasleema Peer, Members of the Board at Central Office, Srinagar attended t