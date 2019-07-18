Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: July 18, 2019, 2:05 PM

17th batch of 4,167 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath

For the Pahalgam route, 2,634 pilgrims left the base camp, while 1,533 pilgrims for Baltal left in 98 and 71 buses and light motor vehicles, which were escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials said.
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: July 18, 2019, 2:05 PM

Amid tight security, the 17th batch of 4,167 Amarnath pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Thursday for the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

As many as 13,928 pilgrims paid obeisance to the ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine till Wednesday night, taking the total number of devotees who have offered prayers at the shrine since the beginning of the yatra on July 1 to 2,19,011.

Trending News

Delimitation within ambit of J&K Constitution: MHA

J&K's 'shelved' road projects to get GoI push

World's longest, deepest rail tunnel to open in Switzerland

Karnah, Gurez Tunnels | State pins hope on Centre

ICJ asks Pakistan not to execute Jadhav until final decision is taken

Review Jadhav's death sentence: ICJ to Pakistan

Over 2.30 lakh pilgrims from across the country have so far registered themselves for the 46-day long pilgrimage, which takes place from the twin tracks — traditional 36-km Pahalgam in Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The 17th batch comprising 4,167 pilgrims — 3,211 males, 790 females, 25 children, 140 seers and one transgender– left in a fleet of 169 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Thursday morning for twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir, the officials said.

For the Pahalgam route, 2,634 pilgrims left the base camp, while 1,533 pilgrims for Baltal left in 98 and 71 buses and light motor vehicles, which were escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials said.

Latest News

Advisor Kumar inaugurates office of State Spatial Data Infrastructure

15th batch of 456 Hajj pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

District Hospital Udhampur becomes first JK hospital to get NQAS Certification

JKSRTC to start night service from Srinagar to Jammu from August 15

With this, a total of 84,348 pilgrims have so far left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp since the commencement of the yatra from Jammu on June 30, a day ahead of the official start.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for smooth and successful conduct of the yatra, which is concluding on August 15.

As many as 2.85 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave last year, while the number of pilgrims was 3.52 lakh in 2015, 3.20 lakh in 2016 and 2.60 lakh in 2017.

Tagged in
Related News