18 JKAS officers get special scale, selection grade

General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday accorded sanction to special scale (non-functional) and selection grade (non-functional) in favour of 18 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers.

In terms of non-functional (monetary) scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 of 24 April 2018 the government has sanctioned release of selection grade (non-functional) of Rs 15, 600-39, 100 with grade pay of Rs 7600 (now revised to the level of 12 (Rs 78800-209200) of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of 18 officers. These officers are: Gurvinderjeet Singh, Rajive Magotra, Romin Ahmed, Amit Vermani, Renu Kumari, Veedushi Kapoor, Sanjeev Rana, Pankaj Kumar Anand, Abdul Satar, Anil Kumar Chandail, Sameer Naik, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, Zamir Ahmed Rishu, Nissar Ahmed Malik, Ashwani Kumar, Muhammed Afzal Mirza (retired), Vikas Verma and Sundeep Singh Bali.

As per the order the special scale (non-functional of Rs 37, 400-67,000 with grade pay of Rs 8700 (now revised to level of 13 (Rs 123100-215900) of JKAS has been cleared in favour of Gurvinderjit Singh from 1 January 2019.