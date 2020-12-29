18 KAS officers retiring in 2021

Atleast 18 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers are attaining the age of superannuation during 2021.

“It is hereby notified that the following members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service shall retire on attaining the age of superannuation, in the afternoon of the date, as indicated below during the calendar year, 2021,” reads an order of the General Administration Department (GAD).

As per the GAD order, Director Hospitality Protocol, Hashmet Ali Khan is retiring on December 31, 2021, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Bilal Ahmed Bhat is retiring on March 31, 2021, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Rohit Khajuria is retiring on July 31, 2021, Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, Vir Ji Hangloo is retiring on November 30, 2021, Director Employment J&K, MS Choudhary is retiring on April 30, 2021, Special Secretary, Floriculture, Parks, and Gardens, Rifat Arif is retering on September 30, 2021, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Riyaz Ahmed is retiring on March 31, 2021, Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Ghulam Mohammed Dar is retiring on May 31, 2021, Special Secretary respectively.

Power Development Department, Ravinder Nath Sadhu is retiring on May 31, 2021, Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, Shahnawaz Bukhari is retiring on March 31, 2021, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (Ex-officio settlement officer), Baramulla, Nazir Ahmed Baba is retiring on March 31, 2021, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Mohammed Hanief Malik is retiring on November 30, 2021, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Nazir Ahmed Lone is retiring on July 31, 2021, Additional Secretary, Technical Education Department, Kuldeep Kumar Sepolia is retiring on September 30, 2021 respectively.

Joint Registrar Cooperatives Societies (Audit), Kashmir, Abdul Rashid Bhat is retiring on March 31, 2021, Attam Dev Singh, attached in the office Deputy Commissioner, Poonch is retiring on June 30, 2021, Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar, Mohammed Ayub retiring on January 31, 2021 and Collector, ERA, Jammu, Bharti Sharma is retiring on February 20, 2021 respectively.