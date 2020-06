19 docs transferred in J&K

Health and Medical Education Department Thursday ordered transfer and posting of 19 doctors across Jammu and Kashmir.

As per an order, Dr Maria Wani has been transferred and posted at Sub District Hospital (SDH), Sopore; Dr Malik Faizan Abbas has been transferred and posted at District Hospital (DH) Shopian; Dr Zahid Qayoom has been transferred and posted at DH Kupwara; Dr Junaid Altaf has been transferred and posted as DH Shopian; Dr Ashaq Hussain Bhat has been transferred and posted as SDH Kupwara; Dr Rifat Amin has been transferred and posted as PHC Marhama, Bijbihara; Dr Mohammed Rafi Mir has been transferred and posted as SDH Sopore; Dr Basharat Qayoom has been transferred and posted as DH Shopian; Dr Rafaqat Hussain Khatana has been transferred and posted as PHC Awoora, Sallar; Dr Syed Rouf Tahir has been transferred and posted as SDH Bijbehara; Dr Rahat Abas has been transferred and posted as SDH Kupwara; Dr Imran Hamid has been transferred and posted at DH Kulgam; Dr Ajaz Mohidin has been transferred and posted as DH Pulwama; Dr Naiem Ahmed Bhat has been transferred and posted at SDH Kupwara; Dr Sabia Rashid has been transferred and posted at SDH Sopore; Dr Sandeep Verma has been transferred and posted as CHC Nowshera; Dr Anuradha Badyal has been transferred and posted at DH Kishtwar; Dr Saba Musharaf has been transferred and posted at CHC Mendhar and Dr Muhammed Aamir Suhail has been transferred and posted as PHC Arnas.