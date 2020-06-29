19 flights with 1,895 passengers arrive in J&K

On Day 36 of resumption of operation of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 19 flights with 1,895 passengers on board Monday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 566 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 11 domestic flights with about 1,329 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

The statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operation Procedures.