19 Jammu localities declared red zones after surge in COVID cases

Three persons including a women died of COVID19 here, while 201 persons were tested positive for the infection including 15 staffers in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

After the spike in the cases, District Magistrate (DM), Jammu has declared 19 localities as containment zones. “In view of situation emerging due to COVID19 in 19 locations, there is sufficient ground for proceeding under section 144 of CrPC for immediate prevention to prevent danger to human life, health and safety,” reads an order issued by DM, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan.

The areas declared as red zones include Jhulaka Mohalla, Christian Colony, Jain Bazaar, Bakshi Nagar, Resham Ghar, New Plot, Rehari, Kachi Chowni, Gali Narayana, Dogra Hall, Kanak Mandi (Malhotra Street), Sector-2 Sanjay Nagar, Rampur Nayi Basti, Near Narwal Pain in Satwari, Near Carmel Convent School in Kunjwani, Last Morh in Hajipora, Sheikhpura Ward No 48 in Bahu, Brahmin Mohalla Ward No 1 in Narwal, Janipur and Bantalab.

The official said no movement will be allowed in these containment areas and all business establishments except medical shops will remain closed.

An official said those who died of COVID19 in Jammu district today included 45-year-old man from Janipur, 46-year-old woman from Bakshi Nagar and 65-year-old woman from Gangyal.

An official, quoting report of Chief Medical Officer, Jammu, said 201 persons were tested positive for COVID19 in Jammu district alone after the sampling of 3,936 persons.

Of the total positive cases, 131 were tested during Urban Targeted Sampling which was conducted in localities and market places. The official said 2651 people were tested using Rapid Antigen Test in a single day, of which, 2515 tested negative and 131 were found COVID positive during sampling in 30 government departments. The official said many among 131 positive cases were the government employees

Meanwhile, DM, Kathua, OP Bhagat said 15 officers from his staff including accounts officer, statistical officer, section officer, junior assistants and others were tested positive during rapid antigen test.

“My office will remain closed to the public tomorrow. We will conduct targeted sampling in all the areas including Tehsil offices, other government offices, banks and rural areas,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Piyush Singla has also ordered conduct Rapid Antigen Test in the main town from September 2 for 10 days.

Another official said the six persons who tested positive for COVID19 in Poonch district included Block Development Officer (BDO) Mendhar.