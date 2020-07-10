2.05 lakh stranded J&K residents evacuated: Govt

The government on Friday said it has evacuated more than 2.05 lakh J&K residents who were stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown.

A statement said the residents were evacuated amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per official data, the administration has received 79 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with 65,419 passengers while 1,40,184 persons from other states and UTs including 823 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur.

As per the detailed breakup, 2,311 stranded passengers including two passengers from Ukraine and 27 from Pakistan entered through Lakhanpur from July 9 to July 10 mornings while 971 passengers reached today in the 58th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

The statement said so far, 58 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 49,723 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

Meanwhile, the government said it has facilitated repatriation of 2,924 passengers from various countries to J&K through special evacuation flights in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. The statement said since May 8, a total of 2,924 passengers reached Srinagar through flights and by road from Lakhanpur.

Through special evacuation flights 672 passengers arrived from Dhaka in May; 705 from Dubai during May, June and July; 148 from Riyadh and 129 from Dammam in May; 172 from Doha in May and June; 157 from Muscat during June; 290 from Jeddah during June and July; 335 from Kyrgystan during June and July; 171 arrived from Sharjah in June; 145 people arrived from Kuwait and Amritsar in June.