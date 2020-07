The government on Monday said it has evacuated 2,13,161 J&K residents who were stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown.

As per the official data, the administration has received 82 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with 68,191 passengers while 1,44,970 persons from other states and UTs including 823 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.