2 apprehended in OLX fraud case from Rajasthan

Cyber Police Jammu on Saturday claimed to have apprehended the kingpin along with one more associate from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, in Rs 1 lakh OLX fraud.

The kingpin and his associate have been identified as Ahmed Khan, son of Sattar Khan and Bilal, son of Khalil Ahmed, respectively, both residents of Chaniya Kalan Tehsil Pahari in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan.

The officials said that the incident took place on January 20, 2020, when the complainant namely Devinder Sharma reported at Cyber Police Station, Jammu, that he had been duped by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of buying an old refrigerator from the complainant for which complainant had advertised on OLX, an online platform for selling and purchasing items. Fraudsters convinced the complainant to scan QR code sent through mobile to receive money to buy the refrigerator. However, eventually they managed to debit Rs 1 lakhs from the SBI bank account of Devinder Sharma in 5 transactions.

During the course of investigation, at initial stage, the police succeeded in arresting one of the main accused namely Mohammed Umar, son of Mohammed Siddique, resident of Sector 2, Sadiq Nagar, South Delhi.

On further investigation through technical evidence, Cyber police were able to unearth the involvement of Ahmed Khan and Bilal (main accused) along with 4 -5 other people as associates.

Based on technical analysis and mobile based locations, police found that they were operating in Bharatpur area of Rajasthan. SP Cyber Police Naresh Singh, deputed a team to Rajasthan, headed by Inspector Pawan Parihar under the supervision of DySP Wasim Hamdani, Investigating Officer of the case to apprehend both the accused persons.

The team acting swiftly arrested both the accused with the help of local police and brought them to Jammu after completing all legal procedures. Sustained questioning of both the accused persons by the police was going on.

A case in this regard was registered under FIR Number 5 of 2021 under section 66D IT Act, 420 of IPC at Cyber Police Station, Jammu.