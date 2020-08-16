2 arrested after communally sensitive video went viral in Jammu

Police on Sunday arrested two persons after a communally sensitive video “hurting sentiments of a community” went viral here, while seven persons including a teacher were held in Reasi district for assaulting a man.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh the two persons who have been arrested include Satpal Sharma and Deepak. “A third person who can be seen in the video is absconding but he has been identified as Rohit,” said the IGP, appealing people not to share the video “as it will hurt the brotherhood.”

Earlier, acting swiftly, the police at Pacca Danga, on the directions of the IGP Jammu registered a case (FIR Number 100 of 2020) under section 153A and 295A of IPC (promoting enmity between two groups and hurting religious sentiments).

“We have booked those who gave interviews to a news portal and others. We have launched a hunt to nab the absconding person,” said a police officer.

Taking to social media, the IGP Jammu said an incident “involving video of communally sensitive nature has gone viral on social media; which seems to have been maliciously posted to create communal tension.”

“In this incident cognizance has been taken and investigation into the matter has been started to ensure strict action,” he said.

He appealed people not to fall prey to the agenda of anti-social elements. “Sharing or posting of such content is punishable offence. We assure strict legal action against the accused who have created or shared such content,” said the IGP.

Meanwhile, members of the community held a demonstration against the accused at Pacca Danga and appealed to the administration to book them under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Similar demonstration was organised at Talab Khitikan where protestors shouted slogans against the accused persons. Later, they dispersed peacefully.

The tension erupted after some right wing leaders appeared on a news portal to react against an incident in Reasi during which they made objectionable remarks against the community sparking protests in Jammu, said the officer. He warned people against sharing the video on social media.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, father of a teenage boy, who had allegedly wounded a cow in Reasi district, was injured in an attack by a group of people.

A police officer said the boy from Garhi village had wounded the cow when she entered their field.

“It enraged some people and they approached the police through Sarpanch. Before police could have reached the place, the people had beaten up the father of the boy,” said SSP, Reasi Rashmi Wazir.

He said the man suffered “minor injuries” in the attack. “We have identified instigators and accused persons involved in the assault of the man. To root out the differences, we have also organised meetings of both the community leaders to restore peace and harmony in the district,” the SSP said, adding they have registered three FIRs in the incidents.

“We have arrested seven persons including a government teacher involved in beating up the man. We will not let anyone disturb peace in the district,” said the SSP.