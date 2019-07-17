'2 arrested for allegedly raping minor in Kathua'

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at her house in Kathua district, police said Wednesday.

Both the accused who are from Sadrota-Lohai Malhar village, were arrested on Tuesday evening after the victim girl’s father lodged a complaint alleging that the duo had raped his daughter last week while she was alone at home, a police official said.

The official said a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant law including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The medical examination report of the girl is awaited and her statement has been recorded before a Magistrate, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.