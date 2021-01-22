2 Bandipora youth arrested in ATM guard's murder case

With the arrest of two youth from Bandipora, Police Friday claimed to have solved a murder case of a security guard who was found dead inside the J&K Bank’s ATM at Nanak Nagar on Thursday night.

The arrested youth have been identified as Muhammad Kaif Lone and Wakas Bashir Lone of AstengooAloosa of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Late night, we came to know about the brutal murder of a security guard at J&K Bank ATM at Sector-13 of Nanak Nagar. A Police team immediately rushed to the spot and found the 37-year-old security guard Raju Sharma, son of Golu Ram Sharma of Prem Nagar, New Plot area dead,” SSP Jammu Shridhar Patel said.

Talking to media persons here at Gandhi Nagar Police Station, Patel said that the victim was murdered for resisting ATM theft.

He said during the course of investigation they checked the CCTV footage in the area about within 12 to 14 hours, Police was able to work out the case.

Patel said that the arrested youth were put to questioning during which both had allegedly confessed of their crime.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that both the accused had allegedly overpowered the victim with fists and blows and murdered him inside the rest room after tying his hands with a cloth,” he said.

“The accused murdered him by suffocating his face with a blanket,” the SSP Jammu said.

However, the official statement of Police said that the deceased was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon (Krich).

The body of the victim has been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem.

“We have also connected with Police in Bandipora to know about the past criminal records of both the persons in Police custody. The accused have admitted that it was their first crime,” the SSP said.

Late Thursday night, panic gripped Nanak Nagar when the body of a security guard was found inside the J&K Bank ATM at Nanak Nagar when a youth went inside to withdraw cash and saw a blood-ridden body following which locals assembled there and Police went to the spot.

The family members of the victim along with the locals staged a protest demonstration against the murder at New Plot Friday afternoon. The deceased has seven sisters and is survived by his wife, two kids and parents.

Both the arrested youth had recently shifted to Nanak Nagar, Jammu, and were living as paying guests.

A murder case has been registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar in this regard.