2 delegations call on LG

Representatives of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), J&K and All J&K Home Guards Welfare Association Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan here.

President, ABVP, Parminder Singh, J&K accompanied by other members put forth various youth related issues including abolition of semester system for under graduate level; conduct of examination at local level in view of COVID19 crisis and employment generation through start-ups.

Meanwhile, President, Home Guards Association, Kamla Sharma submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the extension of benefits to the Home Guards on lines of other states and UTs, regularization of services and other related issues, and sought the LG’s intervention in redressal of the grievances.