2 departments to function from Srinagar

General Administration Department (GAD) Friday ordered that Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction department and Information department will be moved to Srinagar.

“In a partial modification to the government order NO 649-JK (GAD) of 2020 of June 17, 2020, it is ordered that the department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Information department shall primarily function from headquarter at Srinagar secretariat, alongwith records,” reads an order issued by the GAD.