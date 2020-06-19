Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 2:32 AM

2 departments to function from Srinagar

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 2:32 AM
Representational Pic
Trending News
Representational Pic

Unidentified male body recovered from central Kashmir's Ganderbal

SKUAST-K holds conference on combating desertification, drought

US in mind, UN body to report on racism after Floyd killing

Advisor Khan e-inaugurates e-governance portals for tracking procurement, grievances

General Administration Department (GAD) Friday ordered that Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction department and Information department will be moved to Srinagar.

“In a partial modification to the government order NO 649-JK (GAD) of 2020 of June 17, 2020, it is ordered that the department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Information department shall primarily function from headquarter at Srinagar secretariat, alongwith records,” reads an order issued by the GAD.

Related News