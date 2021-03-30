2 District and Sessions judges get Super Time Scale

The High Court Tuesday placed two District and Session Judges (Selection Time Scale) in the Super Time Scale and six in the Selection Time Scale of the J&K Higher Judicial Services.

The two District and Session Judges placed in the Super Time Scale included Kishore Kumar and Bala Jyoti.

Six District and Sessions Judges placed in the Selection Time Scale included Madan Lal, Yashpal Kotwal, Jeema Bashir, Jawad Ahmed, Haq Nawaz Zarger and Tahit Khursheed Raina.

“The District and Sessions Judges (Selection Time Scale) Kishore Kumar and Bala Jyoti are placed in the Super Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Services (Rs 70290-1540-76450) from 1st January 2021 and 1st February 2021 against the vacancies caused due to the retirement of two officers in the Super time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service,” read an order issued by the Registrar General of the J&K High Court.

A separate order said, “Six District and Sessions Judges Madan Lal, Yashpal Kotwal, Jeema Bashir, Jawad Ahmed, Haq Nawaz Zarger and Tahit Khursheed Raina are placed in the Selection Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Services (Rs 57700-1230-58930-67210-1540-70290) from the dates 1st January 2021, 1st February 2021, 1st February 2021, 1st March 2021, 1st April 2021 (against anticipated vacancy) and 1st May 2021 (against anticipated vacancy) respectively.”

The order further said that the placement of Haq Nawaz Zarger and Tahir Khursheed Raina in the Selection Time Scale in the Higher Judicial Services would be subject to the outcome of the Writ Petition (C) No 373/2012 pending in the Supreme Court and SWP No 2224/2018 titled Tahir Khursheed Raina versus High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, pending in Jammu wing of the High Court.