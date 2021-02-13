Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 1:33 AM

2 IAS officers recalled to J&K from Ladakh; 2 others deputed to Ladakh

UPDATED: February 14, 2021, 1:33 AM
Representational Pic
General Administration Department (GAD) today recalled two IAS officers from the Union Territory of Ladakh to J&K and deputed two other IAS officers to Ladakh.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, IAS (JK: 2015), and Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (JK: 2015) have been recalled from the Union Territory of Ladakh to the Union Territory of J&K, reads an order of GAD citing that recalling of officers from Ladakh to J&K was in the interest of administration.

As per the order, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary shall report to GAD for further posting while Sachin Kumar Vaishy has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian in place of Shrikant Balasaheb Suse IAS (JK: 2016).

Suse has been deputed to Ladakh, Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore, Santosh Sukhdeve, IAS (JK: 2017) holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Mahore has been transferred and deputed to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Besides, Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS (JK: 2018), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmari, shall hold the charge of the posts of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore and Sub-Registrar, Mahore in-addition to his own duties, till further orders, read the GAD order.

