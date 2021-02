Two persons were seriously injured in a car accident at Kallar on Jammu-Poonch national highway on Friday.

A police official said that the accident took place on Friday morning at around 08:30 am. He identified the injured persons as Deepak Sharma (40) and Nansi (21), both residents of Poonch.

The injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Surankote and are under treatment there, he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Gursai police station, the official said.