GK News Network
2 IPS officers relieved, to join duties in Ladakh

Home Department has relieved two IPS officers of Jammu and Kashmir Cadre and transferred them to join their duties in Ladakh Union Territory. As per the Home Department’s order, DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba (JKS) Range Bhim Sen Tuti and SP Udhampur Rajeev Om Prakash Pande under orders of transfer from Union Territory of J&K to UT of Ladakh, should be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect. They have been directed to report to their new places of postings.

Meanwhile, SP Leh, Sargun under order of transfer from Leh to J&K has been posted as SP Udhampur district.

