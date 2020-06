Two men were killed and three others injured on Monday when a car skidded off the road and turned turtle here, police said.

The accident took place at Narwal bypass when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the road divider, a police official said.

He said two persons, both aged around 24, died in the incident. Three other persons travelling in the vehicle were admitted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for treatment, the official said.