2 killed, 3 injured in twin road accidents

Two men were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday.

A police official said that an accident took place during intervening night of November 14 and 15 when one vehicle was on its way from Manjakote towards link road Rajdhani.

“It rolled down from the road. One person, Muhammad Saleem, son of Talib Hussain of Samote Budhal died on the spot whereas two others were injured,” the official said.

The injured were identified as 23-year-old Muhammad Afzal, son of Abdul Majeed of Samote Budhal and 25-year Muhammad Ashraf, son of Muhammad Farooq of Shahpur, Rajouri.

Meanwhile, a youth in his mid 20s was killed while another youth was injured when a motorcycle they were traveling on collided with a vehicle on Surankote Sanai road.

A police official identified the deceased as Muhammad Mumtaz, son of Maqbool Hussain of Sanai while the injured has been identified as Tahir Hussain, son of Lal Hussain.