Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 11:35 PM

2 killed, 3 injured in twin road accidents

SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 11:35 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two men were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday.

A police official said that an accident took place during intervening night of November 14 and 15 when one vehicle was on its way from Manjakote towards link road Rajdhani.

Trending News

Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Rather

RTI activist Raja Muzaffar bereaved

PDP dissolves Sangrama zone committee

Greater Kashmir

Daily wagers, casual labourers seek regularisation

“It rolled down from the road. One person, Muhammad Saleem, son of Talib Hussain of Samote Budhal died on the spot whereas two others were injured,” the official said.

The injured were identified as 23-year-old Muhammad Afzal, son of Abdul Majeed of Samote Budhal and 25-year Muhammad Ashraf, son of Muhammad Farooq of Shahpur, Rajouri.

Meanwhile, a youth in his mid 20s was killed while another youth was injured when a motorcycle they were traveling on collided with a vehicle on Surankote Sanai road.

Latest News

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims | City Traffic Police organizes candle-light vigil

Gilgit-Baltistan assembly election concludes amid tight security; counting begins

Skill development key to economic growth: Prof Talat

Horticulture continues to be torch-bearer of Kashmir's economy

A police official identified the deceased as Muhammad Mumtaz, son of Maqbool Hussain of Sanai while the injured has been identified as Tahir Hussain, son of Lal Hussain.

Related News