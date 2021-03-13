2 killed, 4 injured in Narwal road mishap

Two people were killed and four others wounded critically when a driver lost control on his truck after its brakes failed at busy fruit and vegetable market at Narwal Saturday morning.

The deceased persons have been identified as SurajParkash (45), son of Gyan Chand, resident of ChowkiChora and Bodh Raj (40), son of KrishanLal, resident of Kathyal in RS Pura.

The injured have been identified as Yogesh Thakur, 20, son of Kikar Singh resident of Billawar, at present Digiana Jammu, Raj Kumar, 22, son of GirdhariLal, resident of Kathyal, R S Pura, Bishamber Singh, 50, son of Bahadur Singh resident of Kathyal, R S Pura, Vicky Sharma, 30, son of MadanLal, resident of Kathyal, R S Pura,

“The tragic road mishap occurred when the driver of a truck bearing registration number RJ19-GB-8044, which was entering the fruit-vegetable market – Narwal, lost control over the vehicle after its brakes failed,” said the police.

Police said that the truck went uncontrolled and in the process, it hit several vehicles damaging them badly in which 6 people got critically injured.

Somehow, police said, the truck stopped when it got stuck in between the damaged cars and load carriers belonging to the vegetable buyers. The police and civilians rushed the injured to the hospital, according to the police, where two critically injured were pronounced as brought dead.

However, the treatment of four other wounded persons was in progress, the police added.