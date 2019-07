Also Read | 3 killed, 21 injured in accidents

Two persons were killed and another injured on Wednesday when a truck loaded with potatoes rammed into an ATM booth in Jammu city.

Police said that the incident happened in the Channi Himmat area in Jammu city on Wednesday.

“The driver and the helper of the truck were killed while an ATM guard was injured in this accident”, police said.