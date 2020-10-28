2 media consultants appointed to assist LG Sinha

J&K government on Wednesday appointed two media consultants in the Information department to assist Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha.

As per an order, Yatish Yadav was appointed as senior media consultant and Dushyani Kumar Rai as media consultant on nomination basis to assist the LG. Their appointment was approved after sanction in terms of Rule-194 of GFR-2017 and concurrence of the Finance department, as per the order issued by Principal Secretary, Information department, Rohit Kansal.

While the senior media consultant will get Rs 1.50 lakh as salary per month media consultant will draw salary of Rs 80, 000 per month, apart from other allowances like TA and DA as admissible to a temporary government employee.