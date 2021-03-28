2 nomads die in Nagri road mishap

Two young nomads lost their lives when their motorbike hit a tipper at Nagri area of Kathua district on Sunday.

The deceased youth have been identified as Liaquat Ali (19), son of Manji and Panchu Din (21), son of Jamal Din, resident of Jago Mirpur, Kathua.

Police said that the road mishap occurred when a tipper hit a motorbike on Nagri road in which both the youths i.e., rider and pillion rider were wounded critically.

Before they could be shifted to the hospital, police said, both the youth succumbed to their injuries, while the tipper driver fled from the spot.

Police shifted bodies to the hospital for their autopsy and other legal formalities, while a hunt was launched to apprehend the absconding tipper driver. Inquest proceedings in this regard were initiated.