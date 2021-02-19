2 officers for implementation of Aspirational District Programme

General Administration Department (GAD) today nominated two officers for implementation of Aspirational District Programme.

As per the order, Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Simrandeep Singh, shall be the Nodal Officer for implementation of Aspirational Districts Programme in the Union Territory of J&K.

Similarly, Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Zubair Ahmad, shall be the UT Prabhari Officer in respect of District Baramulla for implementation of Aspirational Districts Programme in the UT of J&K.