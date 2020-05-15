2 officers sent to panel on job recruitment

General Administration Department (GAD) Friday ordered transfer and posting of two KAS officers with a committee constituted for accelerating recruitment in J&K.

As per an order, Deputy Secretary, School Education, Sachin Jamwal, and Collector, land acquisition, Public Works (R&B), Jammu, Hitesh Gupta have been transferred.

They will work with committee constituted for accelerated recruitments, till further orders. The salary of the officers will be drawn from the GAD.

The committee was constituted by the government on Thursday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Agriculture, and Horticulture department, Navin Choudhary.

Choudhary will be assisted by Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Sourabh Bhagat; Secretary, GAD, Farooq Ahmed Lone and Secretary, department of Law Achal Sethi.