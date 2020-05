General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of two private secretaries.

As per an order, Mulkh Raj awaiting order of adjustment in GAD has been posted in industries and commerce department.

Munoo Ji Bhat awaiting order of adjustment in the GAD has been posted in the office of director general, women and child development, J&K vice Nazir Ahmed Zargar, who shall report in the department of law.