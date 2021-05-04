2 SEs placed as In-charge CEs

Public Works (R&B) Department Tuesday placed two In-charge Superintending Engineers (Civil) as In-charge Chief Engineers.

The department also ordered the transfer of two In-charge Chief Engineers (Mechanical) of Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) with immediate effect.

“Sanction is hereby granted to the placement of Tanvir Mir and Pardeep Kumar Sharma In-charge Superintending Engineers (Civil) as In-charge Chief Engineers (Civil) of the Public Works (R&B) Department in their own pay and scale,” read an order no 173- PW(R&B) of 2021.

“The placements would be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions pending, if any, before any competent Court of Law,” the order reads.

As per the order, consequent upon their placement, Tanvir Mir has been posted as In-charge Chief Engineer (Civil) ERA, Kashmir and Pardeep Kumar Sharma In-charge Chief Engineer (Civil) has been posted as Executive Director JKPCC Limited.

Through a separate Order No 172-PW(R&B) of 2021, Gagan Jyoti In-charge Chief Engineer MED, Jammu has been transferred and posted as In-charge Director Stores & Procurement Department, J&K.

Naresh Khajuria, MD Cements, J&K Jammu, on his repatriation from the Industries and Commerce Department, has been posted as In-charge Chief Engineer MED, Jammu.