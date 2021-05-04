Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 11:58 PM

2 SEs placed as In-charge CEs

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 11:58 PM
Greater Kashmir

Public Works (R&B) Department Tuesday placed two In-charge Superintending Engineers (Civil) as In-charge Chief Engineers.

The department also ordered the transfer of two In-charge Chief Engineers (Mechanical) of Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) with immediate effect.

Trending News
Representational Photo

1 dead, 3 injured in Doda accident

Police arrested 9 persons & seized 7 vehicles for illegal mining.

9 arrested for illegal mining, 7 vehicles seized: Police

Representational Image

National Conference condoles demise of Thakur Kashmira Singh

Representational Photo [File/ GK]

Baramulla COVID hospital packed with patients

“Sanction is hereby granted to the placement of Tanvir Mir and Pardeep Kumar Sharma In-charge Superintending Engineers (Civil) as In-charge Chief Engineers (Civil) of the Public Works (R&B) Department in their own pay and scale,” read an order no 173- PW(R&B) of 2021.

“The placements would be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions pending, if any, before any competent Court of Law,” the order reads.

As per the order, consequent upon their placement, Tanvir Mir has been posted as In-charge Chief Engineer (Civil) ERA, Kashmir and Pardeep Kumar Sharma In-charge Chief Engineer (Civil) has been posted as Executive Director JKPCC Limited.

Latest News
DC Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad reviewed the control measures put in place by the district administration to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

'Focus on containing COVID spread'

Representational Photo

Pfizer in talks with India on vaccine approval

File Photo

Plea in SC seeks President's rule in Bengal amid post-poll violence

File Photo

No traffic on highway today

Through a separate Order No 172-PW(R&B) of 2021, Gagan Jyoti In-charge Chief Engineer MED, Jammu has been transferred and posted as In-charge Director Stores & Procurement Department, J&K.

Naresh Khajuria, MD Cements, J&K Jammu, on his repatriation from the Industries and Commerce Department, has been posted as In-charge Chief Engineer MED, Jammu.

Tagged in , ,
Related News