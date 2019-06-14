2 youth crushed to death in Kathua

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Two youth were crushed to death by a bus in Parlivand area of Kathua district on Friday, police said.

They said the deceased identified as Manu Lal son of Raghuvir Lal and Sandeep Kumar son of Tula Ram, both of ward number 10, Kathua were on way to their home on their motorbike (PB35L-1310) when they were hit by a van (JK08B-3493) at Parlivand area in the district.

“The van hit the bike with such a force that the youth riding it were shoved to the middle of road where they were came under a bus (JK02AH-1451),” said police, adding that “they died on the spot”.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the local hospital to perform the legal formalities while a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at concerned police station and further investigation taken up, police said.