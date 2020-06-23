Jammu, Today's Paper
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 1:35 AM

20 domestic flights with 2,275 passengers arrive in J&K

Jammu,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 1:35 AM
On day 30 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 domestic flights with 2,275 passengers on board Tuesday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 657 passengers aboard seven regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1618 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

The statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

It said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

