UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 11:44 PM

20 flights with 2,054 passengers arrive in J&K

UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 11:44 PM
File Pic

On day 31 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in J&K, 20 domestic flights with 2,054 passengers on board Wednesday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 639 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1,415 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and SOPs prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

