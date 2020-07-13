Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 2:11 AM

21 flights with 2,454 passengers arrive in J&K

Representational Pic

On day 50 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, 21 domestic flights with 2,454 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said a total of 562 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1892 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

The statement said Jammu airport authorities have received a total of 358 domestic flights with 26,491 passengers while Srinagar airport authorities have received 584 domestic flights with 75,818 passengers since May 5 till date.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has also brought back about 3,240 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic.

It said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government said it has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

