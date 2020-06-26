21 Move offices close in Jammu

At least 21 Move offices closed here on Friday and will re-open in Srinagar on July 6 as a part of partial Darbar Move to the summer capital.

The official records of all the 21 departments including General Administration Department, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Civil Aviation, Culture, Estates, Finance, Information, Floriculture, Higher Education, Hospitality and Protocol, Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Labour and Employment, Social Welfare, School Education, Skill Development, Tourism, and Youth, Services and Sports and others were closed for shifting to Srinagar.

The move offices will reopen in Srinagar, whereas in winter capital 16 departments will continue to work from the civil secretariat. In view of the hot summer in Jammu, the government procured and installed air-coolers in Jammu’s civil secretariat.

Pertinently, several departments including Home, Planning, Development and Monitoring, Power, Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Transport, Tribal Affairs, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, ARI and Training, Cooperatives, Elections, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Health and Medical Education, Housing and Urban Development, Jal Shakti and other departments will work from Jammu.