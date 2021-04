22 AEEs, AEs adjusted in Jal Shakti Department

J&K Jal Shakti department Friday ordered the adjustment and posting of 22 in-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) and in-charge Assistant Engineer (AEs) (Mechanical).

An order issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the government Jal Shakti department M Raju, said that these “in-charge Assistant Executive Engineer and in charge Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) who have been placed at the disposal of the department vide Government Order No 106-PW (R&B) of 2021 dated March 15, 2021 issued by the Public Works (R&B) department and awaiting adjustment are posted against available vacancies with immediate effect.”

As per the order, Mohammed Maqbool Dar, I/c AEE has been posted at PHE Mech. Sub Division Srinagar of Water Works Division Srinagar.

Nahida Rehman I/C AE has been posted at PHE Mech. Division, Srinagar, Pawan Saini I/C AE has been posted at PHE Mech. Sub-Division, Poonch, Aijaz Ahmad I/C AE has been posted at PHE Mech. Division North, Sopore, Aasim Umer I/C AE has been posted at PHE Mech. Sub-Division, Handwara, Waheed Ahmad Dar I/C AE has been posted at PHE Mech. Division South, Awantipora, Showkat Ahmad Najar I/C AE has been posted at PHE Ground Water Division, Srinagar, Ashaq Mohammed Bhat I/C AE has been posted at PHE Mech Rural Division, Srinagar, Reyaz Ahmad Bhat I/C AE has been posted at M.I.D, Shadipora, Mohammad Yaseen Dar I/C AE has been posted at M.I.D, Baramulla (M.I.S.D Sopore).

Waseem Yousuf I/C AE has been posted at M.I.D Srinagar (M.I.D Sub Division Lethpora), Prince Ajaz Rather I/C AE has been posted at MID Shadipora (MISD Shadipora), Suheel Shafi Mir I/C AE has been posted at MICD Srinagar, Yawar Iqbal I/C AE has been posted at Mech Irrigation Division, Baramulla, Syed Dawood Ahmad Indrabi I/C AE has been posted at PHE M&P Division, Srinagar, Adeel Zaman Shah I/C AE has been posted at FMD, Baramulla, Sushll Razdan I/C AE has been posted at PHE Mech. Division, Kathua, Tarun Sharma I/C AE has been posted at Mech. Division RTICJammu (Sub Division Tawl Pump House), Naresh Kumar I/C AE has been posted at M.I.D, Akhnoor (Nowshera), Rameez Rafiq I/C AE has been posted at Mech. Irrigation Construction Division, Srinagar (Store & Transport), Ankit Chandan I/C AE has been posted at PHE Mech. Division, Udhampur PHE and Niyaz Ahmad Bhat I/C AE has been posted at Mech. Division South Awantlpora (Sub-Division Awantipora).