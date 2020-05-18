22 Inspectors promoted

Home Department today ordered promotion of 22 Inspectors as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) on officiating basis.

As per the order, these promoted DySPswill have benefit of charge allowance as admissible under rules, for a period of six months or till these posts are filled up on regular basis on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs).

The promoted Inspectors as DySPs include Jamrood Singh, Yashpal Singh, Mohammed Abdullah Wani, Abdul Hamid Dar, JabeenAkhtar Lone, Saraj-ud-Din, Maroof Ahmed, Abdul Rashid Khan, Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, Anu Kumar, Deepak Tulsi, Mushtaq Ahmed, Rajesh Sharma, ChimbaSamstan, Mohammed Baqir, Inderjeet Singh, Manoj Kumar, Mohammed Aslam, Sanjeev Kumar, Soma Ram Lengeh, Satish Kumar and Shiv Kumar.