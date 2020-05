23 DySPs transferred

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh ordered transfers and postings of 23 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySPs).

As per the order, Jamrood Singh has been transferred and posted as DySP Petrol Pump Jammu, Yashpal Singh has been transferred and posted as DySP AC HG Samba (with additional charge of Civil Defence, Kathua), Mohammed Abdullah Wani has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-13th Battalion, Abdul Hamid Dar has been transferred and posted as DySP IR 14th Battalion, Jabeen Akhtar Lone has been transferred and posted as DySP CID CI Rajouri, Saraj Din has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP 13th Battalion, Maroof Ahmed has been transferred and posted as DySP IR 17th Battalion, Abdul Rashid Khan has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP 5th Battalion, Ghulam Mohammed Bhat has been transferred and posted as DySP IR 23 Battalion, Anu Kumar has been transferred and posted as DySP IR 16th Battalion, Deepak Tulsi has been transferred and posted as DySP IR 19th Battalion, Mushtaq Ahmed has been transferred and posted as DySP IR 11th Battalion (attached with police printing press, Srinagar), Rajesh Sharma has been transferred and posted as DySP AC HG Jammu, Inderjeet Singh has been transferred and posted as DySP Welfare PHQ, Manoj Kumar has been transferred and posted as DySP CIV PHQ, Mohammed Aslam has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP 13th Battalion, Sanjeev Kumar has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-22th Battalion, Soma Ram Langeh has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-22 Battalion, Satish Kumar has been transferred and posted as DySP PTTI Vijaypur, Shiv Kumar has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP 14th Battalion, Zaffar Iqbal Nawaz has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Poonch, Tussif Ahmed has been transferrd and posted as SO to DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, and Sajad Ahmed Malik has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Hajin in Bandipora.