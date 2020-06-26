23 Forest deptt officials transferred

Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment Friday ordered transfer and posting of 23 Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACFs) and Range Officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, DFO Jyotsna, has been transferred and posted as DFO, Reasi vice Anil Kumar Atn. Incharge, Special Secretary (Technical) Harpreet Kour will hold the additional charge of DFO, Photo interpretation Division till further orders.

Incharge DCF, Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry, Jammu, Abhijeet Joshi, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Soil and Water Conservation, Jammu.

DCF (M&E), Social Forestry Priyanka Sareen, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Agrostology vice Hitashi Sharma.

Incharge DCF, Divisional Forest Officer, Agrostology, Hitashi Sharma, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry, Jammu vice Abhijeet Joshi.

lncharge; DCF, Divisional Forest Officer, Working Plan, Mahore Vijay Kumar, has been transferred and posted as Wildlife Warden, Kathua vice Rajan Singh. He shall also hold the charge of DFO Working Plan, Mahore till its completion.

Incharge DCF, Divisional Forest Officer, Samba, Abhinav Ramyotra, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry, Udhampur against available vacancy.

lncharge DCF, Divisional Forest Officer, Seed Division, SFRI, Jammu, Shaveta Deonia, has been transferred and posted as DCF, (M&E) Social Forestry, J&K vice Priyanka Sareen.

ACF, West Circle, Mehnaz Anjum Malik has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Seed Division, SFRI vice Shaveta Deonia.

ACF, Wildlife Warden, Kathua, Rajan Singh, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Ramban vice Anwar Aftab Shah. ACF, Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Shahzad Choudhary, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Forest Protection Force, Batote vice Vijay Kumar Kohli.

ACF, Divisional Forest Officer, Reasi, Anil Kumar Atri, has been transferred and posted as Wildlife Warden, Jammu vice Shahzad Choudhary. ACF, Deputy Director, Forest Protection Force, Doda, Mohinder Singh, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Mahore vice Farooq Iqbal.

The charge of Deputy Director, Forest Protection Force, Doda shall be looked after by Chander Shekhar, Divisional Forest Officer, Bhaderwah in addition to his own duties.

ACF, Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, Jammu, Som Dutt Khajuria, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Samba vice Abhinav Ramyotra.

ACF, Divisional Forest Officer, Mahore, Farooq Iqbal, has been attached in the office of Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu till further orders.

ACF, Deputy Director, Forest Protection Force, Reasi, Jagdish Lal, transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Forest Protection Force, Udhampur relieving Dy, Director, Forest Protection Force, Jammu of the additional charge of the post. Sawroop Chander on medical leave, is attached in the office of CCF, Jammu. His salary shall be drawn from the overall cadre strength of the ACF

lncharge; ASCO with Joint Director, Soil and Water Conservation, Central Office, Uzma Hamal, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, Jammu vice Som Dutt Khajuria.

lncharge ASCO with Joint Director, Soil and Water Conservation, Central Office, Junaif Nazir, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Soil Conservation Officer. Budgam against available vacancy

Incharge Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, Baramulla, Farhat Sidiq, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, Kupwara vice Javaid Ahmed Malik who will report in the office of CCF, Kashmir for further posting.

Range Officer Grade – I, Dy. Director, Forest Protection Force, Batote, Vijay Kumar Kohli, has been transferred and posted as Technical Officer with Conservator of Forests, Chenab Circle.

Range Officer Grade – I, Divisional Forest Officer, Ramban, Anwar Aftab Shah, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Forest Protection Force, Reasi vice Jagdish Lal,

Range Officer Grade – I attached in the office of PCCF (HoFF), J&K, Shafqat Ahmad Sofi has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Soil Conservation and Flood Control Division, Pohru relieving Divisional Forest Officer, JV Baramulla of the additional charge of the post.

Range Officer Grade – 1, attached in the office of PCCF, Jammu, Arshad Ali Qadri, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, Baramulla vice Farhat Sidiq.

lncharge DCF, Conservator of Forest, Srinagar Circle, Zubair Ahmad Shah, shall hold the charge of Joint Director, FPF Kashmir in addition to his own duties relieving Waseem Farooq Mir of the additional charge of the post one post of ACF and equivalent has been transferred in the Administrative Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment for withdrawal of the salary of Waseem Farooq Mir posted in the office Chief Secretary.