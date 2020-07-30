25 flights with 2,463 passengers arrive in J&K

On day 67 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 25 flights with 2,463 passengers on board Thursday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said 777 passengers aboard 10 regular flights arrived at Jammu airport while 15 domestic flights with 1,686 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

The statement said Jammu airport authorities have received 515 domestic flights with 38,449 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 831 flights with 1,06,750 passengers since May 25.

It said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.