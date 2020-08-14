Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 15, 2020, 12:11 AM

25 flights with 2,920 passengers arrive in J&K

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 15, 2020, 12:11 AM
Representational Pic

On day 82 of resumption of routine operations in J&K, 25 domestic flights with 2,920 passengers on board Friday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A total of 774 passengers aboard 11 regular flights arrived at Jammu airport while 14 domestic flights with 2,146 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

Trending News
GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

GK Photo

Corona songs and no march past during I-Day function in Bandipora

Jammu airport authorities have received 655 domestic flights with 51,554 passengers while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,046 domestic flights with 1,36,518 passengers since May 25.

The J&K government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

Related News