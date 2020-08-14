25 flights with 2,920 passengers arrive in J&K

On day 82 of resumption of routine operations in J&K, 25 domestic flights with 2,920 passengers on board Friday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A total of 774 passengers aboard 11 regular flights arrived at Jammu airport while 14 domestic flights with 2,146 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

Jammu airport authorities have received 655 domestic flights with 51,554 passengers while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,046 domestic flights with 1,36,518 passengers since May 25.

The J&K government has brought back 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.