26 lawyers designated as Senior Advocates

Atleast 26 lawyers have been designated as Senior Advocates in Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

In an order, the High Court designated 26 lawyers as Senior Advocates from December 3, 2020 under the terms and conditions laid down by the Advocates Act, 1961.

As per the order issued by the Registrar General, J&K High Court, Jawad Ahmed, the designated lawyers include Abhinav Sharma, Anil Kumar Bhan, Abdul Majid Dar, Bimal Roy Jad, Chander Mohan Koul, Gagan Basotra, Javed Ahmed Kawoosa, Mir Syed Latief, Muhammed Altaf, Muhammed Yousaf Bhat, Mohsin-ul-Showkat Qadri, Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Nazir Ahmad Beigh, Nassar Hussain Shah, Om Prakash Thakur, PoshkerNathGoja, Pranav Kohli, Rahul Bharti, Rahul Pant, Rajiv Jain, Rohit Kapoor, Seema Khajuria Shekhar, Showkat Ahmad Makroo, Syed Faisal Qadri, Vikram Kumar Sharma and Wasim Sadiq Nargal.