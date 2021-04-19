Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 2:03 PM

26 smartphones recovered, handed over to owners in J&K's Poonch

A police statement said that 82 mobile phones had been traced out since January last year.
The Cyber Cell of police on Monday handed over 26 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners in Poonch district of Jammu division. 

The phones worth lakhs of rupees were handed over to the owners in presence of SSP Poonch, Dr Vinod Kumar, a police statement said. 

Kumar, on the occasion, appealed general public to take care of their mobiles as they always contain personal data of an individual with every possibility of its misuse. 

The police statement said that 82 mobile phones had been traced out since January last year. 

