2,66,860 candidates submit application for Class IV posts

As many as 2,66,860 candidates completed their online application submission process for Class IV posts through the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) online portal.

The statement issued said that 82,400 applications have also been submitted online for the post of Accounts Assistant. About 87,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB till Wednesday.

The statement read that till Thursday morning 5,07,160 registrations have been done by the candidates on JKSSB’s online Portal, since the commencement of online application submission from 10th July, 2020 and

The JKSSB has advertised 8575 Class IV posts for District/Divisional/Union Territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

Further, the Services Selection Board has operationalized two helplines one each at Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants. In addition, any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issue or for any other reasons, may send a self-explanatory mail at ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com for seeking guidance, clarification etc.