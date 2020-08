As many as 2,85,400 candidates completed their application submission process for Class IV posts on Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board’s (JKSSB) online portal.

Besides, 94,400 applications have been submitted application for the post of Accounts Assistant.

Till Monday morning 5,40,500 registrations were done by the candidates on JKSSB’s online portal, since the commencement of online application submission from 10th July, 2020.