29 flights carrying 4,024 passengers arrive in J&K

On day 108 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 29 domestic flights with 4,024 passengers on board Wednesday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said 1,463 passengers aboard 12 regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 17 domestic flights with 2,561 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

The statement said Jammu airport authorities have received 906 domestic flights with 79,365 passengers while Srinagar airport authorities have received 1,469 domestic flights with 2,01,487 passengers since May 25, till date.

The statement said till date the government has brought back 3,806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic, till date.

It said after arrival all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.