2G internet services extended in J&K till May 11

Home Department has further extended the 2G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir till May 11.

As per an order, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra has decided to continue the 2G internet services in the Union Territory citing spurt in militancy related incidents with the launch of new militant outfits.

“The field agencies have well founded apprehensions of enhanced efforts by Pakistan for recruitment in the militant ranks as well as infiltration attempts which heavily depend on high speed internet,” reads the order issued by the Home Department after they took review of the situation across the J&K.

The order, quoting Kabra, reads that the “misuse of data services by anti-national elements has potential to scale up violent activities and disturb public order” which has been maintained due to gradual easing of restrictions on access to the internet. Meanwhile, the internet services remained suspended for several hours in Kulgam district in view of ongoing encounter with the militants. The encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Guddar area of Kulgam district, and apprehending its misuse, the authorities suspended the services for several hours i.e. 2130 hrs-1800 hrs.