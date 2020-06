Home Department today further extended 2G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir till July 8 in view of “intelligence inputs” by the security agencies about possible infiltration across LoC.

“There are intelligence inputs about preparedness of militant infiltration from across the border like recent infiltration attempts in Kalakote, and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district on the Line of Control,” reads a Home Department order issued by Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra.