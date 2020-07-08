2G mobile internet services to continue till July 29 in J&K

Home Department has extended 2G internet services till July 29th in Jammu and Kashmir citing security reasons.

“The restrictions contained in the order will continue to remain in force till July 29th, 2020 unless modified earlier,” according to Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra.

Kabra in his order said that the restrictions on access on the internet were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir and eased out gradually after reviewing the situation from time to time on the basis of inputs provided by ground situation and field agencies.

“The security agencies have been successful in eliminating a large number of militants, while ensuring that the public order is maintained because the data services have not been allowed to be misused by the anti-social elements and Over Ground Workers to mobilize crowds,” reads the order of the Home Department.

However, these restrictions have not impacted the effects of the Governments towards covid control, education and business activities in the Union Territory, according to the Home Department.