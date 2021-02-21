3 arrested in Jammu for looting gold chain, iPhone

Police Sunday claimed to have arrested three persons allegedly involved in snatching gold chain and looting of iPhone worth Rs 2 lakh.

Police said Shivan Kohli, son of Vikas Kohli, resident of Talab Tillo Gole Pully near J&K Bank, Jammu had lodged a complaint with them that some unidentified persons had snatched his mobile iPhone 11 Pro and gold chain near Shamshan Ghat Shastri Nagar.

Based on a written complaint, a case FIR Number 168 of 2020 under section 382 and 34 of IPC was registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar. Accordingly, the police constituted special teams to nab the accused.

After hectic efforts, the police was able to round up three suspected persons identified as Chandandeep Singh alias Chandu, son of Salinder Singh, resident of Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Amandeep Singh alias Aman, son of Atma Singh, resident of Narwal Pain Satwari, Jammu and Vikramjeet Singh alias Punjabi, son of Malkeet Singh, resident of Fateh Pur in Punjab at present Narwal Pain Satwari.

During sustained questioning, police said, they confessed their involvement in this case. On their disclosure, a gold chain (2 tolas) and one iPhone 11 pro worth Rs 2,10,000 was recovered from their possession.